हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
electric vehicle

GoZero Mobility’s Skellig Pro now in India, powers through for 70 km range in a single charge

Skellig Pro, the battery operated electric bike offers both off roading as well as option to drive in the wide city roads.

GoZero Mobility’s Skellig Pro now in India, powers through for 70 km range in a single charge

New Delhi: British manufacturer of premium electric performance bikes GoZero Mobility has launched the Skellig Pro electric cycle in India.

Skellig Pro, the battery operated electric bike offers both off roading as well as option to drive in the wide city roads.

The high powered performance e-bike is manufactured in India. Priced at 34,999, The Skellig Pro is available both online and offline at select outlets.

GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). The robust build is supported by a composite mild steel frame with an advanced front suspension fork, coupled with alloy stem handle. Skellig Pro comes with wide 26x2.35 inches tyres for superior grip on the road making it a great choice for off roading as well.

The 7-speed gear system along with GoZero prive disc brakes for the front & rear wheels offers an unparalleled riding experience.  It also comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. The maximum speed of this model is 25 kmph and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95% making it the best amongst this segment

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
electric vehicleEVElectric bicycleGoZero Mobility
Next
Story

50cc Moped why should I buy?

Must Watch

PT12M5S

PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica