GoZero Mobility’s Skellig Pro now in India, powers through for 70 km range in a single charge

New Delhi: British manufacturer of premium electric performance bikes GoZero Mobility has launched the Skellig Pro electric cycle in India.

Skellig Pro, the battery operated electric bike offers both off roading as well as option to drive in the wide city roads.

The high powered performance e-bike is manufactured in India. Priced at 34,999, The Skellig Pro is available both online and offline at select outlets.

GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). The robust build is supported by a composite mild steel frame with an advanced front suspension fork, coupled with alloy stem handle. Skellig Pro comes with wide 26x2.35 inches tyres for superior grip on the road making it a great choice for off roading as well.

The 7-speed gear system along with GoZero prive disc brakes for the front & rear wheels offers an unparalleled riding experience. It also comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. The maximum speed of this model is 25 kmph and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95% making it the best amongst this segment