Honda reveals its first all-electric SUV with 500km range, plans to launch 10 EVs in next 5 years

New Delhi: Honda is all set to launch a slew of electric vehicles in the coming years, as the world moves towards an electric future. The Japanese automaker recently revealed two new electric vehicles along with three concept four-wheelers that will go into production in the next five years in the Chinese auto market.

Overall, Honda will launch 10 new electric vehicles in China in the upcoming five years to re-shape the electric market. As of now, Honda hasn’t revealed when the company is planning to launch these models in markets beyond China.

In the Chinese automobile market, Honda will use new e:N Series branding for its electric vehicles. The ‘e’ represents the automaker’s e:Technology brand. On the other hand, ‘N represents for now and next to show the firm’s new value creation.

In the e:N Series, the first two models will be e:NS1 and e:NP1. Both the cars will add to Honda’s electric lineup named HR-V. The cars are expected to be launched in the Chinese auto market in spring 2020.

The carmaker had launched cars under the HR-V range in a joint venture between Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.

The architecture supporting the e:N Series electric vehicles will be developed exclusively for EVs. Honda said the upcoming series is a stretched version of the Honda E platform. All these cars will offer a sport and exhilarating driving experience, the carmaker added.

Honda’s EV plans for India, however, aren’t clear at this point in time when other carmakers are doubling down on their electric offerings. For instance, Honda’s rival Tata Motors is planning to launch 10 new electric vehicles in India to take the EV industry by storm. Also Read: Apple iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 to launch on October 25: Check what new is coming

Other carmakers such as Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki are also pulling up their sleeves to leave a mark in the EV category. Also Read: Tata Motors to launch 10 new long range electric cars to take EV industry by storm

