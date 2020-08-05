Maruti Suzuki 2020 S-Cross with powerful 1.5L K15B Engine launched at Rs 8.39 lakh

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday launched the all new SCross Petrol with a powerful 1.5 Litre K series BS6 petrol engine.

S-Cross Petrol, NEXA flagship product, offers commanding performance, masculine design, sophisticated interiors and a host of modern features, Maruti said.

The launch of the S-Cross Petrol also marks the entry-point for the Automatic variant of the range. The new S-Cross Petrol with 4 meter plus dimensions offers a spacious and extended design. It is powered by Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with best-in-class fuel efficiency to enhance the driving experience. The Refined SUV experience comes with a plethora of feature-rich offerings including cruise control, LED DRLs, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and reverse parking sensors and camera. The advanced infotainment system with Smart Play studio is further revamped with superior features such as seamless smartphone connectivity, 7” capacitive touch screen and ultra-modern navigation system.

The all new S-Cross Petrol is powered by the bigger and powerful 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine. The new refined engine delivers a peak power of 77KW@6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138Nm@4400rpm. The engine offers superior NVH characteristics powered by a pendulum mount engine, offering unmatched best in-class fuel efficiency (18.55km/l) and an improved cooling performance, Maruti said.

The all-new S-Cross Petrol is now available with advanced 4 speed automatic transmission. The advanced automatic transmission offers ease and comfort of driving on the city roads and with Hill hold assist feature as standard with automatic variants it offers the peace of driving on the tough terrains. The S-Cross automatic offers fuel efficiency of 18.43lm/l. The all new S-Cross Petrol is available with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. Automatic variants are equipped with hill hold assist feature, as standard. These help enhance the driving experience through optimal acceleration and performance.

Redefining in-car entertainment, SmartPlay studio with 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system connects to the cloud to deliver an engaging experience. Live traffic updates, voice recognition and access to curated online content through AHA radio via the Smartplay Studio App help make the journey enjoyable. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.