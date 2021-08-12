MG Hector Shine 2021 launched in India: Check price, features, specs and more

New Delhi: 21: Marking the second anniversary of the Hector SUV, MG Motor India today added another variant to its line-up --the MG Hector Shine. It will also come in new Havana Grey color; which will also be added to select variants of the Hector SUV.

Available in Petrol MT, Diesel MT, and Petrol CVT, the Hector Shine starts at Rs 14.51 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new trim has an all-new electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 26.4cm HD touchscreen AVN System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, Shine CVT is equipped with an electric parking brake, push-button start/stop and smart entry, chrome door handles & telescopic steering.

Further, MG is also offering a curated accessories package including items of high aesthetic and functional value like leatherette seat covers & steering wheel cover, window sunshades, air purifier, wireless phone charging, and 3D cabin mats at an attractive price offering.

The car will also be backed by MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering, including five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services.

“Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen it’s portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.