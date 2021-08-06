Krafton hints at imminent launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on iOS, check freebie offers

New Delhi: After making a successful comeback on Android devices, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally launching for iOS devices. The Indian version of the popular battleground game, PUBG Mobile, was launched for Android devices on 17 July 2021, without any hints of the launch of the game for iOS devices.

However, the wait is finally over for Apple iPhone users, as Kraton has released a teaser about the debut on iOS on Thursday (August 5) on Instagram. Notably, the Korean developer hasn’t announced the release date of the game for iOS devices but made the launch evident by using an Apple emoji.

Meanwhile, Krafton is also currently busy fixing the bugs in the Android version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. This might be another reason why the company has now delayed the launch of the game on the iOS platform. This also means that Apple iPhone users will be able to play a fine-tuned version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Moreover, with the cryptic hint, Krafton has also signalled an offer for the players of the popular game. The offer promises in-game rewards once the title crosses a threshold on app stores.

To be exact, there are three milestones that the BGMI community will have to cross to become eligible for receiving in-app rewards. These milestones are 48 million downloads, 49 million downloads, and 50 million downloads.

Kraton will also be offering freebies to gamers who have been playing the game for quite some time now. The developer has announced that the new bundle includes 'Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3', 'Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3', and 'Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1'. If you're a BGMI player, then you can grab the rewards at the in-game event centre, according to a report by BGR.in.