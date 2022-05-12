Air India appoints new CEO and MD: All you need to know about Campbell Wilson

Air India, a Tata Sons owned airline and former national air carrier of India has announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the CEO and Managing Director. The Air India board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline."

Also read: Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as CEO and MD of Air India

Here's all you need to know about Campbell Wilson:

Campbell Wilson Work Profile

Campbell Wilson has 26 years experience in the aviation industry and started as a Management Trainee with Singapore Airlines in 1996 in New Zealand. He then worked for SIA in Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, before returning back to Singapore as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led till 2016.

Wilson then worked as the Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at SIA, before returning back as the CEO of Scoot in 2020.

Campbell Wilson Education

Campbell Wilson, 50, did is Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canerbury in New Zealand.

Air India CEO Controversy

Earlier in February this year, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. However, he declined to take up the position amid controversies over his views related to India.

Live TV

#mute