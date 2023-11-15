Air India Express Charts New Flight Routes From Mangaluru: Check Details

Air India Express (AIE) is enhancing the travel experience with the introduction of two new flights connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru. Starting from Wednesday, November 15, the winter schedule promises increased connectivity, linking not just these two cities but also connecting to Chennai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi, a release from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here said on Tuesday. MIA officials said they are eagerly anticipating a substantial increase in domestic passenger footfall with this latest addition to their flight schedule. The flight timings are tailored for customer convenience, seamlessly connecting to international flights.

Flight IX 782 will commence its journey from Varanasi at 8 am, landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 10.30 am. After a quick layover of 55 minutes without changing aircraft, it will depart from KIA at 11.10 am and arrive at MIA by 12.10 pm.

Also Read - IndiGo Customers Can Now Fly To THESE Destinations In Australia, Carrier Announces Codeshare With Qantas

The Varanasi-Mangaluru connection is only open for 10 days, until November 25. However, starting November 26, the flight will seamlessly link Chennai to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. Other flight timings will be intimated later.

Furthemore, Air India has ordered 470 aircraft to serve the Indian economy and is set to receive a new aircraft every six days over the next 18 months, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said on Friday. He was speaking at the 67th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines here.

“We have new aircraft, we are recruiting many, many new crew and staff, improving the training regime and there is more work to do and we are making good progress,” he said. Speaking at a session, Wilson said a vast majority of Air India customers want reliability and punctuality, and the challenge is to satisfy customers' requirements. Moreover, new aircraft are being put on international flights and most of the grounded planes have been restored, Wilson added.