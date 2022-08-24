India's newest airline Akasa Air is now operating multiple flights in India, covering some of the major routes. The new airline has announced that all of its flights to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport can now be accessed from Terminal 1 of the airport. It is to be noted that Mumbai Airport is one of the most important bases for the airline as it operates multiple flights connecting the capital city of Maharashtra with other major cities of India. Moreover, Akasa Air operated its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7 and was inaugurated in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Recently, the airline revealed that it will be operating twice a day on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route. Besides, the airline has also been operating flights Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes. The airline will start operating an additional daily flight between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting on August 30, 2022, and another starting on September 19, 2022.

The airline has also launched a new route between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will begin service on September 10, 2022, in order to improve the connectivity of its pan-India network. Flights on six routes between five cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, have already been announced by Akasa Air.

The airline received its third aircraft on August 16, 2022, after beginning its commercial operations with just two aircraft. In order to create a strong pan-India presence with a focus on the metro to tier 2 and 3 route connections, it would continue to expand its fleet by adding one new aircraft every two weeks. By the end of March 2023, Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft, and over the following four years, the airline will add another 54 aircraft, bringing its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.