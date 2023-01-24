topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

BREAKING: DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for Not Reporting Smoking, Peeing Incidents

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for not reporting unruly passenger behaviour incidents onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for Not Reporting Smoking, Peeing Incidents

DGCA, the nodal aviation body in India once again slapped a monetary fine on Air India over unruly passenger behaviour. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has fine Tata-owned Air India Rs 10 lakh for not reporting two incidents onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last year. This incident occurred within few days of urination incident on New York-Delhi flight. 

As per reports, unruly behaviour of two passengers were overlooked by Air India on Paris-New Delhi flight. While one passenger smoked inside the lavatory of the flight (smoking is banned inside the plane), another drunk passenger relieved himself on a blanket kept on an empty seat.

This fine comes within days of DGCA slapping first-of-its-kind fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for mishandling of the peeing incident in New York-Delhi flight. The incident, which occurred on November 26, 2022 garnered a lot of media attention, resulting in the arrest of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman in the flight in inebriated condition.

Aprart from Rs 30 lakh fine on the Air India, DGCA also fined Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties. DGCA also suspended the license of the pilot-in-command for three months.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media