BREAKING: DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for Not Reporting Smoking, Peeing Incidents

DGCA, the nodal aviation body in India once again slapped a monetary fine on Air India over unruly passenger behaviour. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has fine Tata-owned Air India Rs 10 lakh for not reporting two incidents onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last year. This incident occurred within few days of urination incident on New York-Delhi flight.

As per reports, unruly behaviour of two passengers were overlooked by Air India on Paris-New Delhi flight. While one passenger smoked inside the lavatory of the flight (smoking is banned inside the plane), another drunk passenger relieved himself on a blanket kept on an empty seat.

This fine comes within days of DGCA slapping first-of-its-kind fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for mishandling of the peeing incident in New York-Delhi flight. The incident, which occurred on November 26, 2022 garnered a lot of media attention, resulting in the arrest of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman in the flight in inebriated condition.

Aprart from Rs 30 lakh fine on the Air India, DGCA also fined Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties. DGCA also suspended the license of the pilot-in-command for three months.