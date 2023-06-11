Delta Airlines Flight's Air Slide Opens Inside Plane, Injures Crew Member

A Delta Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles made an emergency landing In Utah after experiencing a technical glitch. As per New York Post's report, an air slide deployed inside the aircraft ended up injuring a cabin crew member. Following the incident, the cabin crew member was rushed to the hospital. At the time of the incident, the plane had 168 people on board when the captain prompted that the aircraft would land in Salt Lake City.

As per New York Post's report, the 7 am Delta flight departed from New York and landed in Utah, where passengers were requested to disembark. The aircraft was scheduled to take off again in the afternoon, about 1 PM Utah time, following some time for technical repairs.

Meanwhile, an inflatable air slide at the back of the plane accidentally opened as the aircraft was still at the gate as passengers reboarded and prepared to take off. In the process, one of the crew members was hurt and sent to the hospital. After completing all necessary examinations, the employee was later let go. After the incident, the passengers were given another flight to Utah.

NYP quotes Delta Airlines saying, "Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue. While on the ground, the same aircraft's slide was deployed by accident. In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they have been re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologize for the delay to their travelling plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people."

A passenger said that the crew member was struck "like an airbag" of a car after the air slide of a rear door accidentally opened after it had been armed. Another traveller said that the slide "exploded" inside the plane. According to NYP, the aircraft's catering staff accidentally launched the slide, which struck the crew member in the head.