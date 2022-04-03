हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Etihad Airways

Etihad to deploy new Airbus A350XWB on Delhi, Mumbai routes

Etihad Airways recently unveiled their new Airbus A350-1000 long-haul dual aisle aircraft. Airline's Sustainability50 livery marking the 50th anniversary of the UAE and Etihad's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Etihad to deploy new Airbus A350XWB on Delhi, Mumbai routes
Image Source: Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways will add four more A350-1000 (A6-XWB) airbus wearing the same livery as they join the fleet in the next few months. Airlines has also announced that new A350-1000s will be deployed on a number of short to mid-range routes in Q2, including Mumbai and Delhi in India.

India is among the top destinations for the airline with services to top metro cities. Later, Etihad will deploy the aircraft on ultra-long-haul operations to Chicago and New York from July.

The wide-body plane gets 44 Business Studios and 327 Economy seats. Wide-bodied planes like A350XWB have larger fuel tanks that allow them to travel longer distances as compared to narrow-bodied aircrafts. Airbus A350XWB aircraft can travel above 8,000 nautical miles, with flying time of approximately 18 hours in one flight.

Also read: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi, develops snag while taking off

President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia, Remi Maillard on March 21 said that Tata Group is in talks with Airbus for a deal regarding the procurement of its wide-bodied A350XWB planes.

“We are obviously in talks with all the airlines. The new owner of Air India, Tatas, are existing customers of Airbus,” said Maillard when asked if the European aircraft manufacturer is in talks with Tata and other Indian carriers for the A350XWB aircraft deal.

