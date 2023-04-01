topStoriesenglish2590136
Full Emergency Declared At Delhi Airport After Dubai-Bound Plane Suffers Bird Hit

The FedEx aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport after the plane suffered a bird hit soon after take off.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Full Emergency Declared At Delhi Airport After Dubai-Bound Plane Suffers Bird Hit

Delhi Airport declared a full emergency after an aircraft operated by FedEx suffered a bird strike soon after take off. The Dubai-bound Flight FX5279 was grounded for a while after the incident and is yet to take off from the airport. Reports suggest the aircraft will only be allowed to take off once the technicians clear it for flight after inspection.

