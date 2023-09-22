IndiGo Announces Codeshare With British Airways, Enhances Partnership With International Airlines

India's largest domestic airline and budget air carrier IndiGo has announced a codeshare partnership with British Airways. With the annoucement, IndiGo further enhances its partnership with international airlines across the globe. This is the second codeshare partnership by IndiGo with a United Kingdom based airline. The air carrier already has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Air France-KLM, Australian carrier Qantas and Virgin Atlantic.

IndiGo also has an interline pact with Jetstar, where an interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline. On the other hand, codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

Under this partnership, British Airways will add its code onto a couple of destinations across IndiGo's network and customers can enjoy improved connectivity between India and the United Kingdom for travel, the airline said in a release. Codeshare flights will be available for travel from October 12, subject to government approval.

"We announce our codeshare agreement with British Airways. This partnership expands the choices available to British Airways customers for journeys to/from London Heathrow, using IndiGo's extensive network in India," Abhijit Dasgupta, senior vice president for network planning and revenue management at IndiGo, said.

British Airways operates with 56 flights a week to five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Earlier, IndiGo announced San Francisco as its fifth destination in the United States under codeshare with Turkish Airlines, connecting Istanbul to the Silcon Valley.

IndiGo airline is on a massive expansion spree on international routes and launched direct flights to 8 countries in 2023. Apart from that, multiple cities were announced under the codeshare agreement with various global airlines.

IndiGo now has presence in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa through direct flights and in the US, Europe, Australia and the UK uner codeshare partnerships.