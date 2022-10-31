IndiGo announces direct flight services on Mumbai-Gwalior route to strengthen connectivity

To strengthen air connectivity and to give passengers the comfort of travelling, Indian low-cost airline IndiGo has announced the launch of direct flight services on the Mumbai-Gwalior air route. The new air route is being introduced to promote tourism in Gwalior city by increasing tourist footprint in destinations like Gwalior Fort, Jai Vilas Palace, Man Mandir Palace, Suraj Kund, Gopachal Parvat, Padavali and Bateshwar, Tansen Memorial, Sun Temple, and Sarafa Bazaar. Gwalior can hence work as an escape from the daily hustle-bustle of life, especially at this time when Indians are increasingly looking towards domestic vacations to rejuvenate and destress.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: "We are pleased to enhance domestic connectivity by introducing new direct flights between Mumbai-Gwalior. We continue to witness strong demand from Gwalior and will connect the winter capital of Madhya Pradesh to domestic and international destinations via Mumbai and Delhi. New connections from Gwalior will not only promote tourism and trade but also make travel affordable with the addition of capacity. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across wide networks."

IndiGo also recently announced the launch of a new international air route between Mumbai-Istanbul. The commencement of these direct flights will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGo's codeshare with Turkish Airlines. This connection will further enhance the tourist footprint in Istanbul, offering easy access to attractions like Hagia Sophia Mosque, Dolmabahce Palace, Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul Sea Life Aquarium, Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar, and Spice Bazaar, Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum and Istanbul Cevahir Mall.

