IndiGo Bengaluru-Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Hyderabad Airport

IndiGo Flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to the Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport due to a technical problem.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IndiGo Bengaluru-Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Hyderabad Airport

An IndiGo Flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to the Hyderabad Airport due to a technical problem. The flight had 137 passengers on board an all passengers were reported safe. As per the initial reports, the pilot made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad at 6.15 AM on Tuesday morning.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

Officials have cited a "technical problem" for the diversion. The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official, reported ANI.

This is a developing story. 

