The aviation industry has been trying to improve its services in every possible way to give passengers the comfort and convenience of travel. On the same note, the development work for the civil enclave project at the Kanpur Airport, comprising a new terminal building, is anticipated to be finished this year at an investment of Rs 143.6 crore. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the new terminal structure, which is 6,248 square metres in size, would be able to accommodate 300 passengers during peak hours with host services.

Besides, the apron is being designed to park as many as three A-321 types of aircraft, it said. The airport at Kanpur, which is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and a hub for leather, textiles, and defense production, among others, is at present directly connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gorakhpur, AAI said.

Kanpur Airport to have world-class facilities by December 2022



Holistic development project costing Rs 143.6 Cr is underway



New terminal building to process 300 passengers during peak hours



A press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said," Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for arriving passengers. A parking area has also been planned for parking of 150 Cars."

It further added, "The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA-rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The façade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired by the famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is also expected to be completed by 31st December 2022."

"Considering the growth in passenger traffic, AAI has undertaken the development work of civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore," it said. The development of the civil enclave at the Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity and passenger amenities will improve the connectivity to this city, AAI said.

