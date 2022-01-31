Only one cabin bag rule implemented at Delhi airport with these exceptions

In order to avoid any inconvenience to the passenger during the security check, Delhi airport implemented the rule which allows domestic passengers to carry only one piece of luggage or handbag as cabin luggage, with some exceptions.

A Delhi airport official informed that following advice from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), only one piece of hand baggage is permitted per passenger as ‘Cabin Luggage.’

There are some exclusions like Ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera or pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant’s feed for consumption during the flight, and infant`s carrying basket provided an infant is carried. Collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger`s use if dependent on these, a gift item purchased from duty-free shops and a laptop bag are also exceptions.

Read also: Vistara offering date change fee waiver for rescheduling flights with travel until 31 March

The official added that they have mentioned the advisory at the entry of the airport to avoid any confusion later. The advisory comes in the backdrop of CISF`s request to BCAS to ensure that the one bag rule is enforced by all stakeholders and airlines as passengers carrying 2-3 hand baggage create congestion at security check-points and increase security screening time that results in inconvenience to passengers.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute