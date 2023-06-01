Panic broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday after a woman passenger claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her luggage. The incident took place when a woman passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

The woman refused to pay and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her bag, although nothing suspicious was found in her bag upon examination.

Also read: Singapore Airlines Passengers To Get Unlimited Free Wi-Fi In All Cabin Classes From July 1

After the incident, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 and 505 (2) of IPC, and she was arrested. The woman was then produced in the court, which later granted her bail.