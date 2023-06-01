topStoriesenglish2616381
Panic At Mumbai Airport After Woman Claims To Have Bomb In Bag; Arrested

After the incident at Mumbai Airport, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman, and she was arrested for claiming to have a bomb in her bag.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Panic At Mumbai Airport After Woman Claims To Have Bomb In Bag; Arrested

Panic broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday after a woman passenger claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her luggage. The incident took place when a woman passenger travelling from Mumbai to Kolkata was asked to pay extra for her luggage.

The woman refused to pay and later claimed that she was carrying a bomb in her bag, although nothing suspicious was found in her bag upon examination.

After the incident, a case was registered at Sahar police station against the woman under sections 336 and 505 (2) of IPC, and she was arrested. The woman was then produced in the court, which later granted her bail.

