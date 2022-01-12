Saina Nehwal on actor Siddharth's apology - 'I am happy he has apologised'

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, on Wednesday (January 12), said that she is happy that actor Siddharth has apologised for his sexist tweet on her.

After winning her first match in the ongoing India Open 2022, she was asked if she has accepted the apology note tweeted by Siddharth on his Twitter account late on December 11. The London Olympics medallist did not particularly used the word 'accepted' in her answer but said she is happy he has apologised and realised his mistake.

She said, "I don't know what to say. He only said that and now he only is apologising. I was surpised to see my self trending on Twitter. I am happy he has apologised. It is about a woman, you need not target a woman like that. It is okay. I am happy in my own space."

The 43-year-old actor had faced backlash on social media after a derogatory term used for Saina hurt her and her family.

Siddharth had explained later that he did not mean to sound sexist and that particular word was used to express another meaning but that explanation was not enough for Saina.

The actor then sent an apology note to Saina via Twitter and wrote:

"I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago.

I may disagree with you on many things but even by disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."