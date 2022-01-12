Actor Siddharth apologises to shuttler Saina Nehwal over sexist tweet, says his intent wasn't 'malicious'

Actor Siddharth, who earlier made a sexist remark against Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal, apologised to the badminton star later on Tuesday (January 11). He has also deleted the tweet.

The 43-year-old actor had quote retweeted Saina's tweet on PM Modi's security breach and used a sexist term, which hurt sentiments of Saina and her family. He faced a backlash over the choice of words with the likes of Suresh Raina and Kiren Rijiju also taking to Twitter to condemn the remarks. Saina's father and husband had also slammed the actor for derogatory remark.

Critising the PM security breach in Punjab, Saina had tweeted: "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Siddharth had replied by writing: "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India."

India is proud of @NSaina for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medalist __

Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depics a person's ignoble mentality. https://t.co/L4yV3xdRuh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 11, 2022

Sportspersons give their sweat and blood for their nation. To see such loose language being used against our pride and sports icon @NSaina is sad. As an Indian sportsperson and as a human being, I stand with Saina and condemn the disgusting language in the tweet. https://t.co/mMln20Lr9E — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) January 10, 2022

After facing the backlash over the sexist term, he clarified, “COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period”.

However, NCW had termed Sidharth's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform”.

On Tuesday, Siddharth posted an apology letter for Saina and tagged her on the tweet as well.

He wrote, "I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago.

I may disagree with you on many things but even by disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."

As for the joke,, if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land.

The Rang de Basanti actor however said that his word play had no intentions of being malicious and sexist and that he is a staunch feminist himself.

He wrote: "I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman.

"I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my champion."