close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth reaches semi-final after Chen Long retires hurt

It will be the Indian shuttler's first semi-final match since his appearance in the India Open final earlier in March this year.

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth reaches semi-final after Chen Long retires hurt

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth booked his place in the semi-final of the ongoing Hong Kong Open badminton tournament after his opponent fifth-seeded Chen Long of China retired hurt during the last-eight clash of the men's singles event on Friday. 

The 26-year-old shuttler comfortably clinched the first game against Long 21-13 in 15 minutes. Before Srikanth and Long could start the second game of the quarter-final clash, the Chinese shuttler was forced to retire hurt.

Srikanth will now lock horns with the winner of another quarter-final clash between seventh-seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong for a place in the summit showdown of the tournament. 

On Thursday, Srikanth rebounded strongly from the second game down to clinch a 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 triumph over fellow countryman Sourabh Verma in the round-of-18 to book his place in the quarter-final of the tournament. 

It will be the Indian shuttler's first semi-final match since his appearance in the India Open final earlier in March this year.

Earlier, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament after losing their respective second round clashes against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

In the mixed doubles' event, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa too bowed out of the tournament after slumping to 19-21, 12-21 defeat at the hands of Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

Tags:
Hong Kong OpenKidambi SrikanthChen LongPV Sindhubadminton
Next
Story

PV Sindhu crashes out in second round of Hong Kong Open

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Congress wants Shiv Sena to shed Hindutva ideology