Holi 2021

Bhojpuri Holi tadka: Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee spice up social media with dance videos - Watch

Several celebs wished their fans on the festival of colours but also advising everyone to follow social distancing and not step outside in large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Holi, top Bhojpuri actresses - Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee amped up Instagram with their amazing videos. Fans love to watch them perform and therefore what better than Holi dance?

Monalisa, who has now turned to television shared her peppy dance, while Aamrapali Dubey posted a Holi video on public demand.

Also, check out what Bhojpuri hot cake Rani Chatterjee had to say on Holi 2021. 

With Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi on March 28, the nation celebrated Holi on March 29 respectively. Several celebs wished their fans on the festival of colours but also advising everyone to follow social distancing and not step outside in large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The dark cloud of COVID-19 is far from over, therefore, it is primarily important for us to stay away from social gatherings etc.

Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors. 

Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.

 

