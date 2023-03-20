Obscene Video Played On TV Screens Installed At Patna Junction For Three Minutes, DRM Orders Probe

Patna: In a shocking incident, an obscene video clip was played on all the TV screens installed across 10 platforms for nearly three minutes at the Patna Railway Station. The incident took place on Sunday night. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials took note of the incident and immediately stopped the telecast after some passengers reported the matter to the Patna Railway Station officials.

It may be noted that a private company has been given a contract for telecasting videos and ad films on the railway stations under the Danapur Division.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said, "We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of the contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials... It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company."

The incident came as a major shock for hundreds of passengers who were waiting to board their train at the Patna Railway Station, which is one the busiest railway platforms in India.

The incident triggered a commotion at the railway station and several passengers reported the matter to the RPF and railway station officials. The passengers said that the obscene video clip was broadcast for more than three minutes after which action was taken.

Some even tagged the viral video to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Ministry of Railways and sought action in this regard. An FIR has also been filed against the agency which is responsible for running ads and information on the TV screens.

The agency has also been blacklisted by the Railways, according to reports. However, this is not the first such incident. Sources said that a similar incident had taken place on Sunday morning as well at the same railway station.