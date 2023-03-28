MediaTek Hosts Second 'Catch-Up With Tech,' Lifestyle Influencer Meet And Greet

One of the objectives of the event is to empower the Gen-Z to aim big and achieve their goals with smarter devices and technologies powered by MediaTek.

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion devices every year, organized the second edition of its lifestyle influencer meet & greet named, ‘Catch-up with Tech’. The meet-up witnessed some of the who-and-who of tech and lifestyle space, in attendance.

The initiative is part of a broader campaign aimed at democratizing technology for consumers, bringing together gen-Z lifestyle influencers, MediaTek teams, and representatives from some of the world's most prominent brands that consumers love.

The meet-up sparked engaging and insightful conversations on ubiquitous new-age technologies and smart devices that are powering our everyday life. MediaTek has a diverse chipset portfolio including MediaTek Dimensity for 5G Smartphones, MediaTek Helio G-series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Genio for the Internet of Things, and MediaTek Filogic for smart Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions.

The second edition of Catch-up with Tech showcased brilliant technology for everyday life powered by MediaTek chipsets, featuring newly launched devices powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek India, said, "The first edition of our lifestyle influencer meet and greet, 'Catch-up with Tech,' was a great success as it brought together lifestyle influencers. We responded to multifarious queries by influencers around our broad product portfolio. Such meets are an attempt to ensure that consumers have absolute knowledge about the innovations powered by MediaTek, thus enabling them to make informed buying decisions. MediaTek's commitment to democratizing technology and empowering consumers was evident throughout the event, and the company looks forward to hosting more such events in the future.”