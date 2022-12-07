UPS Education starts certificate courses on psychology, mental health with SPM College & Delhi University

New Delhi: UPS Education and SPM College, University of Delhi have jointly announced the launch of some new courses related to psychology and mental health.

All courses will be conducted under the Department of Applied Psychology. Admission to this course can be taken twice a year, but priority will be given to applications received earlier due to limited seats. The first session will start in February and the second session in September. This course can be done through both offline or online mode.

There are some minimum conditions for the certificate, which will be mandatory for all students to fulfil. To get the certificate, it will be mandatory to score the minimum marks prescribed in the assignment and the examination conducted at the end of the course.

The courses announced are "Certificate Course in Counseling and Psychotherapy", "Certificate in Media Psychology" and "Certificate in Psychological Testing". The duration of these courses will be from 3 months to 6 months. For admission in "Certificate Course in Counseling and Psychotherapy", and "Certificate in Psychological Testing", a graduate in psychology is required, but admission in "Certificate in Media Psychology" can be taken by a graduate from any discipline.

SPM College and UPS Education Center were set up for admission, and the admission process started on 25th November and will continue till 24th December. Head of the Psychology Department, Virender Yadav, said that this course would develop students' understanding and help them understand how psychologists work in real settings.

The Principal of SPM College, Sadhna Sharma wished the children all the best for their future and said that she is hopeful that the children will get benefited from these courses.

Arvind Otta, who was responsible for designing the curriculum, said that while designing the curriculum, it has been kept in mind that students get exposure to assignments, projects and practicals along with theory classes, so that the students develop an all-round understanding.

The course coordinator said that the instructor of the course would also have psychologists / clinical psychologists working in various institutions of the country, who will train the students in such skills which are very important for the job, it was also told that the trend of people towards mental health has increased.

That's why the demand for various psychologists has also started increasing, due to which the trend of students has also increased towards psychology, but at the same time, there is still ignorance related to various specializations of psychology, which can be removed through such courses.

This course is also important for employed people who want to enhance their skills. The delivery mode for these courses will also be online so that students from all over India, even from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can apply and learn new skills from recognized professionals in psychology.