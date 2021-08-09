हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi to begin new schedule of Om - The Battle Within

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a picture of a photo of her and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur from what appears to be an airport.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi to begin new schedule of Om - The Battle Within
File photo

Mumbai: Actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi are gearing up for the next shooting schedule of their upcoming film `Om- The Battle Within`. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a picture of a photo of her and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur from what appears to be an airport.

"Onto our next leg," she captioned the post.

In the image, Sanjana is seen wearing ripped jeans and paired with the same colour denim jacket over a white tee. On the other hand, Aditya chose to wear a grey T-shirt and paired it with loose tracks.

According to several reports, the team is in Qatar for the shoot of `Om`, which is being directed by action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil Verma. The film is touted as an action thriller.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aditya Roy KapoorSanjana SanghiSanjana Sanghi filmsSanjana Sanghi InstagramAditya Roy Kapoor filmsOm- The Battle Within
Next
Story

Box Office: 'The Suicide Squad' Underwhelms With $26.5 Million Debutut

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Badhir News: "Self Rule is the solution to Kashmir problem," Mehbooba Mufti says