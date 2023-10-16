trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676315
MISSION RANIGANJ

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj Makers Announce Ticket Price At Rs 112

Makers of Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Raniganj' announced the new ticket rates at Rs 112 to celebrate cinema week.

 

Oct 16, 2023
New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, was released in cinemas on October 6, 2023, and the film opened with an extraordinary word of mouth. The craze among the audiences is well evident, as the film was shown on the full board across the countries and remained the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day. 

Ahead of this, it also registered good footfalls, despite the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. In a recent development, to surprise the fans and the audience, the makers made an important announcement to celebrate the Cinema week, which will put a smile on everyone's face and will give them another reason to celebrate the film on big screens.

In continuation of the cinema celebration from October 16-19, the makers along with PVR have decided to keep the ticket rates flat at Rs 112. The film on the genre of unsung heroes has always been loved and welcomed by the masses, and with 'Mission Raniganj' celebrating the story of an unsung hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, and his bravery, the announcement by the makers will give the audiences another reason to enjoy the film with the family on big screens.

Sharing the poster on social media, Pooja Entertainment captioned, "And our surprises for you continue at just Rs 112/-* Book your tickets now and watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW."

Besides being the audience's favorite film, Pooja Entertainment also submitted the film for the Oscars, and this is another reason to celebrate the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill only on the big screen. The audiences are loving the performance of Akshay Kumar in an as Jaswant Singh Gill, and recently, the wife of Gill Saab, Nirdosh Kaur, also applauded the superstar's performance in the film.

'Mission Raniganj' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The survival-drama promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. 

