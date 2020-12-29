हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
atrangi re

Anand L.Rai wraps up shoot for 'Atrangi Re' in Agra with picture on social media - Take a look

 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush is expected to release in 2021

Anand L.Rai wraps up shoot for &#039;Atrangi Re&#039; in Agra with picture on social media - Take a look
Credit: Instagram/ @aanandlrai

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has wrapped up shooting schedules in the city and Agra for his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. The director took to social media to share a picture with his crew with Raisina Hill in the background to share the news.

Anand L Rai, posted a group picture with his crew and giving credit to photographer Harjeet Singh, he captioned the post saying, "Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule.”

Take a look at his shoot wrap-up post below:

 

 

Parts of the film were also shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at Taj Mahal. Pictures released on social media by the cast showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj.

The crew, including cast actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, started filming early in December and have quickly wrapped up their shoot. Written by Himanshu Sharma, 'Atrangi Re' is expected to release in 2021.

On the work front, Anand L. Rai has many more upcoming projects including the biopic on Viswanathan Anand, the renowned chess grandmaster. The filmmaker is yet to decide which actor will take up the lead role for this film.

 

