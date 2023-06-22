Avneet Kaur Opens Up On Working With Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Tiku weds Sheru, Says 'He Is Serious, Passionate'

New Delhi: A fun and crazy journey of a hustler and a dreamer, Tiku Weds Sheru is the quirkiest romantic comedy-drama you’ll be watching on Prime Video this weekend. Starring the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising talent Avneet Kaur, the romedy is a tale of two starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, journeying through all the worldly chaos and challenges.

Avneet started her career in the entertainment industry as a child artist twelve years ago and has now bagged her big break as a lead in Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production.

In the film, she gets to work with the National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin. Recently the actor opened up about the experience and shared, "The seriousness and dedication that Nawaz sir has for his work is commendable. It is extremely important for us actors to be on and off. When an actor is on screen, they are on screen, you can't let anything affect you at that point. He is so serious, passionate and dedicated about his work, that he is there in the moment. He gives his 100%. That's something that I have learned from Nawaz sir, and something I'll carry ahead with me in my journey as an actor, no matter how many projects I do."

Kangana Ranaut marks her production debut for the film under her banner of Manikarnika films. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.