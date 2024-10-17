Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track: Kartik Aaryan To Shake A Leg With Fans On Countrywide Tour - Check Deets

New Delhi: After the massive success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer, the makers released the biggest song of the year—the title track. Upon its release, the song quickly became a sensation. Rejuvenating the vibes of the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track, the new song soared globally with Pitbull, known as Mr Worldwide, global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. Bhool Bhulaiyaa series staple Neeraj Shridhar, and Kartik Aaryan's killer hook steps, bringing together a diverse blend of cultures and beats.

Following the massive success of the title track, Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan has embarked on a countrywide city tour. Launched at a college in Delhi, the ultimate party anthem of the year has left the nation grooving. Kartik is now taking the tour to different corners of the country, with Indore as the next stop, followed by Hyderabad. This is certainly a treat for fans across cities to shake legs on the title track.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise.

Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.