Bhooth Bangla: Makers Unveil Heartfelt SNEAK PEEK On Priyadarshan’s Birthday

New Delhi: On acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan's birthday, the makers of Bhooth Bangla unveiled a sneak peek into the world of this horror comedy. A lively picture from the sets, shared on their official Instagram handle, featured Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav sharing a hearty laugh, delighting fans.

The post captioned as, ''Happy Birthday to the legend who redefined entertainment, @priyadarshan.official. Decades of brilliance, countless iconic films, and now, another masterpiece in the making! Only he could bring together such powerhouse talents for a film like Bhooth Bangla.''



Further adds, ''Wishing #Asrani Sir was in this frame, but the excitement for #BhoothBangla is through the roof!. Releasing in cinemas on 2nd April 2026.''

Priyadarshan, one of Indian cinema's most iconic directors, has consistently entertained audiences with blockbuster films. Known for assembling stellar casts, his collaborations with Akshay Kumar have been especially magical. Now, with his highly anticipated film 'Bhooth Bangla', he reunites comedy legends Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani—who have previously worked with him in cult classics like 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Khatta Meetha'.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast, Release Date, And More

This much- anticipated horror comedy features a stellar cast, Bhooth Bangla reunites comedy legends Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, Recently, Tabu joined the cast in Jaipur, where Akshay Kumar welcomed her with a warm hug. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan, while Rohan Shankar has penned the dialogues.

This heartfelt sneak peek has left fans eager for more, as Bhooth Bangla gears up for its theatrical release on 2nd April 2026.