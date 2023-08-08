trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646490
Indian Ladies Are The Original Super Women for Rakesh Roshan: Rekha On 20 Years Of 'Koi... Mil Gaya' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian Ladies Are The Original Super Women for Rakesh Roshan: Rekha On 20 Years Of 'Koi... Mil Gaya'  Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of 20 years of Koi...Mil Gaya, Rekha reminisces about collaborating with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and co-star Hrithik Roshan, while reliving the nostalgia of the cult classic film.

Rekha was seen portraying the role of Hrithik Roshan's mother in the 2003 sci-fi film Koi...Mil Gaya. The actress presented to the audience the character of Sonia Mehra, a new-age working mother, who was well-educated, deeply sensitive and an epitome of strength. Rekha's stellar act garnered rave reviews and appreciation from the audience. Koi...Mil Gaya was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Film on other social issues. 

Speaking about the Director-Producer Rakesh Roshan, Rekha shares, "Rakesh Roshan, one of the most prolific directors of our times, produced and directed one of the most prolific films of our times... 'Koi... Mil Gaya '! Today after 20 years, he is re-releasing this film in theaters all over India, a feat nobody has dared to even think of achieving in times of today when theater release is a distant dream for most filmmakers. But for Gudduji, as I address him, it is normal to accomplish the impossible, to catch dreams from the clouds and translate them to reality; to beautiful, sensitive, heart-wrenching films... Koi... Mil Gaya, a case in point, a timeless blockbuster, an embodiment of the Navrasas' of life, encapsulating superhuman capabilities, adventurous and boundless!"

Further adding, "Gudduji is very Indian at heart, proud of his culture and traditions, but thinks the world and is way ahead of his times and has deep-rooted faith in the craft itself...films have always been his first love. He has an exceptional sense of music..like his father  Roshan  Sahab' and his brother  Rajesh  Roshan. He is subtle at expression, the Indian woman for him, is the original superwoman, an embodiment of Devi Maa', who has many hands and is multitasking, a representation of the woman of today! I have a deep connection with Gudduji's vision and so also with the characters I have played in his films, be it Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish' or Khoon Bhari Maang. It is a rare combination for an actor to also excel at direction! The one person I've grown up admiring is Raj Kapoor Sahab and Gudduji I must say has also proven his mettle as a director."

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, Rekha says, "Duggu (Hrithik) is a fine artiste and Koi...Mil Gaya' is testimony to his range of talent.  With Duggu I share a bond, he was born in front of Me! Hence in our scenes together, there was an intensity, emotion and a certain natural ease that raised the scenes to the level of reality! And to those who care for cinema, once more we take you back to our roots, to simplicity, to faith, and most of all to unconditional love ! If you have a dream, just look up to the sky and give it to the stars, And the Universe will make it happen ...!!! That I know for sure, That's what we did in KOI...MIL GAYA'!!!"

Koi...Mil Gaya re-released in cinema halls across 30 Indian cities to mark its 20th anniversary. The film emerged to be India's first sci-fi film featuring a friendly alien. The storyline of Koi...Mil Gaya was carried forward with India's first story franchise 'Krrish'. The characters of Rekha (Sonia Mehra) and Hrithik Roshan (Rohit Mehra) stand to be the core of both films. 

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi... Mil Gaya is produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production. Starring Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity G Zinta, alongside Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles.

