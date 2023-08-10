trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647312
JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline Fernandez Offers Water, Seat To Injured Photographer, Wins Hearts With Heartfelt Gesture

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez once again won the hearts of the internet after she offered to help an injured photographer at an event she attended in Mumbai. 

New Delhi: B-town damsel Jacqueline Fernandez captured the adoration of her fans yet again, showcasing her heartwarming kindness during a recent event dedicated to preserving rainwater. The actress, known for her philanthropic efforts, attended the gathering to bolster an essential environmental cause.

Amidst the event's vibrant atmosphere, Fernandez's genuine connection with her fans was evident as she graciously interacted with a sea of fans. However, it was the little gesture of helping an injured photographer from the event, that really shined out for her fans. 

Swiftly and without hesitation, the actress stepped in, ensuring the injured photographer's comfort by kindly offering a seat. Fernandez also offered her a glass of water for comfort and also went the extra mile as she separately posed for her, displaying her unwavering support and concern. 

The actress also posed along with waiters, and the staff who organised the event!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in 'Crakk' with Vidyut Jammwal and 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood. 'Crakk' is directed by Aditya Datt of 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' fame and also stars Arjun Rampal in key role. The film is set for release in theatres in 2023. The plot of 'Crakk' is kept under wraps, but it is expected to be India's first extreme sports action film with high-octane sequences featuring the three lead actors. 

On the other hand, 'Fateh' is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and is backdropped on the world of cybercrime. The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles. 'Fateh' is reported to hit theaters on October 27, 2023.

