New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' becomes the first film to reach 500 crore on a weekend worldwide! The film has managed to earn over Rs 100 crore worldwide for four consecutive days in a row. The film has broken several Box Office records and also ranked on number 2 spot worldwide this weekend. It's been just 4 days the release of Jawan and the film has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first to breach the 500 crore mark in just 4 days.

Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The excitement among the audience is constantly at its peak. The film has indeed come as a festival for the audiences who are seen celebrating it all across the country.

'Jawan' is leaving no stone unturned to leave its mark on Box Office. While the film created history by booking the biggest opening ever in Hindi cinema with Rs 129.6 crore gross worldwide, 'Jawan' has been unstopabble and has continued to grow and maintain it's strong hold day after day. In fact the film has collected an an incredible over 100 crore per day worldwide consecutively 4 days In a row, a number achieved by none till date. This also makes the film the fastest to achieve Rs 500 crore globally!

The film has stuck a chord with the audience in a unique way, which is entertaining and yet delivers an impactful message, while maintains all the thrills of a high-octane action entertainer.

The star cast, grandeur, music, moments have all connected with the audiences and they have showered immense love on 'Jawan'.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.