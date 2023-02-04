topStoriesenglish2569354
Keep 10 Rupee Note Handy to Catch an Exclusive Glimpse of Prime Video's Farzi

Prime Video has unveiled a unique activity to promote its upcoming crime-thriller Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, ahead of its release. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 12:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated crime thriller 'Farzi', Prime Video has unveiled a unique activity to bring the series closer to the masses. The streaming service is giving the audience an exclusive 5-minute glimpse of the series, and all you need to do is keep a Rs 10 note handy. 

Starting February 2, 2023, the audience can scan a 10 rupee note at farzi10.com. Once the note is scanned, the audience will receive a QR code, which, if further scanned, will take the audience to an exclusive video clip of 'Farzi'.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, 'Farzi' features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023. 

