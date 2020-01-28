हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maidaan

Maidaan new poster: Ajay Devgn brings back the golden era of Indian football

'Maidaan' is based on the 'golden years of Indian football', as put by the makers of the film in its first look. Ajay Devgn plays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.

Maidaan new poster: Ajay Devgn brings back the golden era of Indian football
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ajaydevgn

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently basking in the success of his last release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', on Tuesday treated his fans to a new poster of his forthcoming film 'Maidaan' and said that the teaser will arrive soon. 'Maidaan' is based on the 'golden years of Indian football', as put by the makers of the film in its first look. Ajay plays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

The first poster of 'Maidaan' features a group of football players on the ground. Their muddy feet and actions prove they are determined to play and achieve their goals despite any hardship. 

"'Maidaan' Teaser - Get ready for Maidaan!" Ajay wrote while sharing the poster.

Take a look:

'Maidaan' went on floors in August 2019. Ajay announced the film by sharing a poster that had the tagline: "The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962."

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Sharma, who helmed the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho'. Actress Priyamani plays the female lead in the film.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, 'Maidaan' releases on November 27.

Tags:
MaidaanAjay Devgnajay devgn maidaanmaidaan poster
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Kangana Ranaut's Panga falls weak at box office, earns Rs 16 crore

Must Watch

PT20M38S

BIG DEBATE: Do we have to apply for VISA to enter Shaheen Bagh?