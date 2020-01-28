Maidaan new poster: Ajay Devgn brings back the golden era of Indian football

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently basking in the success of his last release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', on Tuesday treated his fans to a new poster of his forthcoming film 'Maidaan' and said that the teaser will arrive soon. 'Maidaan' is based on the 'golden years of Indian football', as put by the makers of the film in its first look. Ajay plays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

The first poster of 'Maidaan' features a group of football players on the ground. Their muddy feet and actions prove they are determined to play and achieve their goals despite any hardship.

"'Maidaan' Teaser - Get ready for Maidaan!" Ajay wrote while sharing the poster.

Take a look:

'Maidaan' went on floors in August 2019. Ajay announced the film by sharing a poster that had the tagline: "The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962."

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Sharma, who helmed the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho'. Actress Priyamani plays the female lead in the film.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, 'Maidaan' releases on November 27.