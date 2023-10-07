'Mission Raniganj' BO Collection: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Opens With An Extraordinary Number

New Delhi: The Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' has finally released in cinemas across the nation yesterday. The film based on the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill has received an extremely positive reception from the audiences, and everyone is praising the film and the performance of Akshay Kumar. While the film has received a positive response, taking into consideration the genre on which it is based, the extraordinary word of mouth will continue to cast its magic in the coming days too, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking about the film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, it narrates the tale of the unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill and is based on an important chapter of the nation. While the film is highly content-oriented and caters to a large chunk of the audiences who come from metropolises, especially the multiplex audiences, the film is poised to experience massive growth on the coming Saturday and Sunday, and the content-emphasizing audiences will surely flock to the theaters in large numbers with their families.

The film belongs to the days of Saturday and Sunday, and since extraordinary word of mouth is already coming into play, the film will find its target audiences and perform exceptionally well on these days, and the growth can be witnessed in the coming days too.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and is now screening in cinemas.