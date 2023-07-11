Nandita Das Critically Acclaimed Film 'Zwigato,' Starring Kapil Sharma Earns A Spot At The Oscar Library

topStoriesenglish2633922
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives' film ‘Zwigato’ is directed by Nandita Das. The script she wrote, along with Samir Patil, has been invited to be in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. 

The screenplay of this thought-provoking film, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class.  
 
Zwigato had a worldwide release in March 2023 and following the critical acclaim, the screenplay has now been selected for the Oscar library, providing a valuable resource for students, filmmakers, and writers. 

Praised for its nuanced depiction of ordinary individuals who power India's economy, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. This recognition further solidifies Zwigato's significance and celebrates its contribution to the world of cinema.

