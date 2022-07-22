New Delhi: The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Many films and actors were in a race for the prestigious awards and finally, the list is out.

Starting from 'Soorarai Pottru' the best feature film to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' bagging the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment award, here's the complete list of winners!

Feature Film Category:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Direction: Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali

Best Supporting Actress: Aparna Balamurali

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Special Mention: June (Marathi)

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey

Non-Feature Film Category:

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons of Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj

Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin

Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli

Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya

Other Awards:

Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

Best Critic: No winner was announced this year

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss