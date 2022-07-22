National Film Awards 2022: 'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' complete list of winners!
Starting from 'Soorarai Pottru' the best feature film to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' bagging the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment award, here's the complete list of winners!
- Many films and actors were in a race for the prestigious awards and finally, the list is out.
- The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Many films and actors were in a race for the prestigious awards and finally, the list is out.
Starting from 'Soorarai Pottru' the best feature film to 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' bagging the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment award, here's the complete list of winners!
Feature Film Category:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Direction: Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actor: Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji and Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali
Best Supporting Actress: Aparna Balamurali
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
Best Costume: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Special Mention: June (Marathi)
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Malayalam Film: Engagement on One Day
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Stunt: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Lyrics: Saina
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpandey
Non-Feature Film Category:
Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains: Monsoons of Kerala
Best Editing: Borderlands
Best Music: Vishal Bharadwaj
Best Audiography: Pearl of The Desert
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Jaadui Jungle
Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Pravin
Best Direction: Oh, That's Bhanu
Special Jury Award: Admitted
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour
Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Education Film: Dreaming for Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and 3 Sisters (Shared award)
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Art and Culture Film: Girish Kasaravalli
Best Debut Non-Feature Film: Vishesh Iyer for Paraya
Other Awards:
Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
Best Critic: No winner was announced this year
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss
