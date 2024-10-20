Advertisement
PRABHAS BIRTHDAY WEEK

Prabhas Birthday Week Celebration Turns Cinemas Into Stadiums For 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Re-Release

Fans transformed theaters into stadiums during the re-release of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' for Prabhas' birthday week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The re-release of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has ignited a fervor among fans, turning theaters into raucous stadiums in celebration of Prabhas' birthday week.

Originally released to great acclaim, the film has continued to make waves at the box office, surpassing ₹700 crore in collections and solidifying its status as a blockbuster.

In Hyderabad, special shows were organized to mark the film's return, where fans erupted in cheers during Prabhas’ iconic entry scene, replicating the enthusiasm witnessed during its initial release. The re-release took place on October 19th and 20th, providing fans in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and the USA an opportunity to experience the film once more.

Fans took to X, showcasing their excitement, one wrote, "Where Rebels Dominated the Sudarshan Dolby"

Another netizen wrote, "The only re release which celebrated madlyyyyyy greater than orginal release in span of 9 months 28 days once again"

One fan took to X, writing, "The Rebel cheers shook the Dolby Atmos at Sandhya 70MM during that iconic scene in Salaar! Unforgettable moment!"

'Salaar', produced by Hombale Films, has joined the ranks of recent Pan-India successes like 'KGF Chapter 1 & 2' and 'Kantara'. The film has not only become the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time but has also attracted a staggering 30 million viewers during its Hindi TV premiere. As the excitement builds for the sequel, 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam', Prabhas' magnetic presence continues to draw audiences to theaters, further solidifying his place in Indian cinema.

