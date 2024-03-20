Producer Jackky Bhagnani Opens Up On Shooting 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' In The Striking Picturesque Of Jordan

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release this Eid starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F & Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles. The songs of the action-packed movie have been extensively shot across Jordan. The movie is all set to give the audiences a larger-than-life experience & surely set the bar high for action in Indian Cinema.

The movie's teaser broke the Internet and was very well perceived by the audiences. The makers have already released three songs from the movie, the title track, Mast Malang Jhoom, and Wallah Habibi which have been appreciated widely and trending.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani opens up about why distinctively Jordan was a choice for shooting the songs of the movie. He shares, "The reason for shooting in the Middle-Eastern country was based on the dates we had, we wanted to go for a country which had diverse landscapes. When we explored Jordan, we realized it’s beautiful. It has desert, it has sea and it has the city vibe. This is very rare. Also, travel time is hardly 1 or 2 hours. It’s not like we have to catch a flight to reach the second location. We have shot the film in India, UK, Scotland, Abu Dhabi and Jordan."

The crew of 150 to 200 people traveled from Mumbai to Jordan and shot four songs within a span of 12 days.



The trailer of this blockbuster film will be out soon and yes we are already excited. The trailer is anticipated to be absolute jaw dropping and take the internet by storm.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.