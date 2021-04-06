Rohit Shetty postpones Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi release over COVID-19 rise, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds filmmaker

New Delhi: In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and looks like once again the virus has taken a toll on its release date.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He also wrote how Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lauded filmmaker Rohit Shetty's effort.

Rohit Shetty postpones ‘Sooryavanshi’ release from April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appreciates Rohit’s action. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 5, 2021

Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan amongst others tested positive for the deadly novel virus recently.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.