हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty postpones Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi release over COVID-19 rise, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds filmmaker

Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan amongst others tested positive for the deadly novel virus recently.

Rohit Shetty postpones Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi release over COVID-19 rise, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds filmmaker

New Delhi: In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak and looks like once again the virus has taken a toll on its release date. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He also wrote how Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lauded filmmaker Rohit Shetty's effort. 

Rohit Shetty postpones ‘Sooryavanshi’ release from April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appreciates Rohit’s action.

Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan amongst others tested positive for the deadly novel virus recently.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SooryavanshiRohit ShettyAkshay KumarCOVID-19 riseMaharashtra CM Uddhav ThackerayCoronavirus
Next
Story

R Madhavan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, here's what the PM has to say!

Must Watch

PT8M41S

Petition of Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan in the Supreme Court, seeking protection of Ansari