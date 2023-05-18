topStoriesenglish2609971
KANGANA RANAUT

'RRR' Screenwriter Gets Teary-Eyes After Watching Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Edit

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of herself with screenwriter Prasad.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:50 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', has shared that 'RRR' screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has seen the edit and has lauded the film.

The 'Queen' actress capitioned the image: "After complete edit is done, first person to watch #emergency...Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit, but after watching it he said....'I am so proud of you my child'. Well my life is made."

She also revealed that the post-production work for 'Emergency' has commenced.

The actress wrote: "With all my Gurus and well wishers' blessings, film 'Emergency' is ready to get into post-production stage. Release date announcement coming soon."

'Emergency' is Kangana's second directorial after her 2019 period drama film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles.

