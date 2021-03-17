हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

'Satyameva Jayate 2' to clash with 'Radhe' on May 13

John Abraham's upcoming action-drama 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will hit the theatres on May 13, clashing with the release of Salman Khan's 'Radhe'. It is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate' directed by Milap Zaveri.

File photo

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham tweeted to announce that his film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will hit screens on May 13. Incidentally, it is the same day as Salman Khan's film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

John unveiled a new poster of the film" 'Satyameva Jayate 2' casts John in a double role, and the poster shows the two avatars engaged in a fight.

"This EID it's SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021", the actor wrote.

Here's his tweet: 

The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri. Milap has written films such as 'Desi Boyz' in 2011 and 'Shootout At Wadala' in 2016, which also starred John. Zaveri had also directed the actor in the film 'Satyameva Jayate' in 2018.

The sequel was originally slated to release in October last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhi' Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

