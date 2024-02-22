trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723631
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's Dunki Hits OTT, Netizens Laud 'Their Acting & Chemistry'

While the actress Taapsee Pannu received tremendous love from all across, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was also been loved unanimously.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu have indeed left an indistinct mark of their  brilliant acting prowess in Dunki. Having made her strong hold on the craft, the talented actors proved their presence. 

Netizens loved Taapsee as a mainstream heroine with the film being a blockbuster. While the actress received tremendous love from all across, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was also been loved unanimously. Now, as Dunki releases on OTT, netizens hail the chemistry of Taapsee and SRK. Here's how netizens took social media by storm and expressed their love for this fresh on-screen couple. 

Taking to social media, a user commented, "Their acting & chemistry together <33 they were just too cute in #Dunki." Another user appreciated the story and wrote, "Their Love Story!" "Manu & Hardy deserved so much better !! this version of O Maahi went so well with the scene! #Dunki" 

While talking about the film and his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani said, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, 'mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi' and finally we worked together and 'bahut maza aaya'.

 

