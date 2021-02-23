हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sooraj Pancholi's dance film 'Time To Dance' to release in March

Starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, 'Time To Dance' is directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza. It is backed by Lizelle D'Souza, wife of Remo D'Souza. Isabelle will be seen as a ballroom dancer while Sooraj essays the role of a street dancer.

Sooraj Pancholi&#039;s dance film &#039;Time To Dance&#039; to release in March
File Photo

MUMBAI: 'Time To Dance', featuring Sooraj Pancholi and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif, is set to be released on March 12.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Isabelle Kaif, who reportedly features in 'Time To Dance' as a ballroom dancer while Pancholi essays the role of a street dancer.

'Time To Dance' is directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza. It is backed by Lizelle D'Souza, wife of Remo D'Souza.

"Time to break free. Time to let the moves take over. #TimeToDance releasing on March 12, 2021," the official handle of T-Series, which has co-produced the film, said in a tweet.

The film was originally announced in 2018.

Isabelle Kaif is also set to star in the romantic film 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed', opposite 'Fukrey' star Pulkit Samrat.

It is directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore. 

