Sooryavanshi Day 2 Box Office report: Akshay Kumar's film earnings reach whopping Rs 50.14 cr

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' released on November 5 in theatres across the country.

Sooryavanshi Day 2 Box Office report: Akshay Kumar&#039;s film earnings reach whopping Rs 50.14 cr
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Taran Adarsh

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' has been the magic pill that revived Indian theatres after they were shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial, unsurprisingly, did extremely well on Day 1 in terms of Box Office collections. 

According to noted film critic Taran Adarsh, the Day 1 collection of Sooryavanshi has earned over Rs 26.29 crore. On Sunday (November 7), the film critic tweeted a fresh report stating that on Day 2 of Sooryavanshi's release, it earned a whopping Rs 23.85 cr, making the total at the time of his tweet as Rs 50.14 cr.

Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz."

Take a look at his tweet:

 

Sooryavanshi was postponed twice due to the pandemic - during the first wave and then the second wave.

In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which released in theatres on November 5, 2021.

