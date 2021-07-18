हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for her production debut 'Blurr' with Gulshan Devaiah

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently announced her film production company Outsiders Films, along with its first project 'Blurr', on Sunday started shooting for the new movie with actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for her production debut &#039;Blurr&#039; with Gulshan Devaiah
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently announced her film production company Outsiders Films, along with its first project 'Blurr', on Sunday started shooting for the new movie with actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Both the stars shared pictures on social media from their first day of the shoot for Taapsee's production debut.

Taapsee shared a photo of her on Instagram reading the film`s script and hinted that her character will be named Gayatri. In the picture, she can also be seen wearing a stylish Bvlgari watch along with a black top, matching trousers and a multicoloured long jacket.

She captioned her post as, "Shubh Aarambh! Let`s do this Gayatri! #Blurr #Day1".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Meanwhile, Gulshan shared a tweet that read, "Mr and Mrs Blurr." Along with it, he shared a selfie with his new co-star. He also shared a picture of him and Taapsee on his Instagram Stories, where he wrote, "We`re so good that we can convincingly fake candid shots."

Taapsee, who has starred in thrillers like `Haseen Dilruba`, `Badla`, among others, had earlier revealed that `Blurr` will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Co-written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, the movie is being helmed by Bahl who has directed films like `Section 375` and `BA Pass`.

`Blurr` will surely be an interesting watch as it has the industry's biggest names backing it. This isn't the first time that Taapsee has delved into entrepreneurship, the 33-year-old actor additionally also owns a wedding planning firm and a badminton team known as 7 Aces Pune.

On the film front, the 33-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next 'Looop Lapeta', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'DooBaaraa', 'Shabaash Mithu', and a south film, along with many others in the pipeline.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taapsee PannuTaapsee Pannu filmstaapsee pannu production houseTaapsee Pannu production house debutblurrBlurr film
Next
Story

'Titane' wins Palme d'Or: Here's the complete list of Cannes 2021 winners

Must Watch

PT23M36S

Indian Army bravely keeps vigil at LoC; Watch ground report