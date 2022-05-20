Tamilrockers, Telegram leak Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, full HD available online

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut's latest release 'Dhaakad' is the latest Bollywood film to have been struck by piracy. The espionage action-thriller film directed by Debutant Razneesh Ghai hit the theatres on May 20, 2022, and within a few hours it was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.

The movie sees Kangana Ranaut as an undercover spy agent, 'Agent Agni', fighting the antagonists essayed by Arjun and Divya. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

However, shortly after its release, the film was hit by piracy and were availble on torrent sites. It is to be noted that Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2' which arrived in theatres today, was also leaked online barely hours ofit being released.

It is to be seen if the Box Office collections of these films get hampered with the leak.

Recent releases like 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', 'Doctor Strange' in the Multiverse of Madness and other films have also been leaked online in HD prints.

In the past, films like 'RRR', 'Jersey', 'Ram Charan' and Jr NTR's 'RRR' and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' also leaked on Tamilrockers soon after the release.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film had roped in some of the best action choreographers from across the world.

