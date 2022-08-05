New Delhi: Having played the intense character of Hathoda Tyagi in the crime thriller web series Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee truly proved his spectacle as an actor.

The way he played a sinister character, impressed and terrified the audience at the same time. Having always booked his mark on the screen with his performance, Abhishek is all set to deliver his first solo lead in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' and the trailer is already winning the hearts of the masses.

As Abhishek's upcoming film, 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' is all set for its release soon the actor is also excited for the same. The audience on the other hand is also waiting to watch him playing a different role. This is a big epitome of his talent finally getting well-deserved dues and the audience and the industry is recognizing his potential as an actor.

Moreover, it is interesting to note that the director-actor duo Raaj Shaandilya and Abhishek Banerjee has also entertained the audience previously in the 2019 release, Dream Girl and it would be exciting to see how they will bring up a big dose of entertainment with highly anticipated web series 'The Great wedding of Munnes.'

Talking about 'The Great wedding of Munnes’., the web series has started to receive a great reaction from the audience as they were seen showing their love on social media.

While some are really happy to have such an entertaining comedy series after a look time then some are excited to see a great story coming from the talented star cast.

Moreover, Abhishek will also be seen playing five different characters in the series. His character will mainly revolve around the hunt for a good wife for himself.