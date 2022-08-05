NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE GREAT WEDDING OF MUNNES

The Great Wedding of Munnes: From supporting actor to lead role, Abhishek Banerjee's inspiring struggle story!

Having always booked his mark on the screen with his performance, Abhishek is all set to deliver his first solo lead in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' and the trailer is already winning the hearts of the masses. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Having played the intense character of Hathoda Tyagi in the crime thriller web series Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee truly proved his spectacle as an actor.
  • The way he played a sinister character, impressed and terrified the audience at the same time.

Trending Photos

The Great Wedding of Munnes: From supporting actor to lead role, Abhishek Banerjee's inspiring struggle story!

New Delhi: Having played the intense character of Hathoda Tyagi in the crime thriller web series Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee truly proved his spectacle as an actor. 

The way he played a sinister character, impressed and terrified the audience at the same time. Having always booked his mark on the screen with his performance, Abhishek is all set to deliver his first solo lead in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' and the trailer is already winning the hearts of the masses. 

 

As Abhishek's upcoming film, 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' is all set for its release soon the actor is also excited for the same. The audience on the other hand is also waiting to watch him playing a different role. This is a big epitome of his talent finally getting well-deserved dues and the audience and the industry is recognizing his potential as an actor. 

Moreover, it is interesting to note that the director-actor duo Raaj Shaandilya and Abhishek Banerjee has also entertained the audience previously in the 2019 release, Dream Girl and it would be exciting to see how they will bring up a big dose of entertainment with highly anticipated web series 'The Great wedding of Munnes.'

 

Talking about 'The Great wedding of Munnes’., the web series has started to receive a great reaction from the audience as they were seen showing their love on social media. 

While some are really happy to have such an entertaining comedy series after a look time then some are excited to see a great story coming from the talented star cast. 

Moreover, Abhishek will also be seen playing five different characters in the series. His character will mainly revolve around the hunt for a good wife for himself.

Live Tv

The Great Wedding of MunnesThe Great Wedding of Munnes trailerAbhishek BanerjeeBarkha Singh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?